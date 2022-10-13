Cyber cops warn companies of elevated ‘ransom’ danger

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government’s Cyber Security Office and the RCIPS Digital Forensics Hub are warning the business community of a recent increase in the amount of phishing and scam emails being reported in this jurisdiction. Officials said they are concerned that these cyber-attacks, which are crafted to look genuine and from legitimate organisations, could be a precursor to a more serious cybercrime, such as a ransomware attack on a local website.

In a press release Thursday, government officials and the cyber cops said businesses need to ensure that their staff are aware of this increased threat level so that they remain vigilant. Employees should be advised to report any suspicious activities to the internal IT Team immediately. Businesses and members of the public are also encouraged to be alert to all forms of online scams and to report any suspicious activity to the RCIPS.

Phishing emails provide cyber attackers with an easy entry point into an…