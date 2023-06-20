Cyber Insurance Market size to grow by USD 42,812.64 million from 2022 to 2027, … – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The global cyber insurance market size is estimated to grow by USD 42,812.64 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 35.92% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The rapid adoption of technology has increased the dependence on the internet to conduct transactions, store and process data, and manage finances. It has also led to an increased number of connected devices, cloud-based services, and mobile applications. This has increased the frequency and severity of cyber-attacks worldwide. Cyber insurance provides cover for a range of events, such as data breaches, network interruption, and cyber extortion. Thus, with the growing number of cyber attacks, the demand for cyber insurance will increase during the forecast period. –Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and the forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

The cyber insurance market covers the following areas:

The report on the cyber insurance market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Cyber Insurance Market 2023-2027 – Market Dynamics

Significant Trends