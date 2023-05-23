CyberArk Supercharges Identity Security Platform with Automation and Artificial … – Press Release

New Products, Features and Cross-Platform Integrations Accelerate Identity and Cloud Security

CyberArk IMPACT 23 — CyberArk CYBR, the Identity Security company, today announced new products and features across the CyberArk Identity Security Platform, making it the most powerful platform of its kind. Investments to enhance cloud security and deliver automation and artificial intelligence (AI) innovations across the platform make it easier than ever to apply intelligent privilege controls to all identities – human and non-human – from a single vendor.

“The rapid acceleration of identities is part of what makes a unified approach to advancing Identity Security so important. Treating identities differently with stand-alone technologies misses the mark and exposes risk,” said Peretz Regev, chief product officer, CyberArk. “Our unified Identity Security platform breaks down those silos by contextually authenticating identities, then dynamically authorizing the least amount of privilege required. Additionally, we continue to strategically expand our use of machine learning and artificial intelligence to improve customers’ defensive capabilities to counter attacker innovation.”

With the single, unified CyberArk Identity Security Platform organizations can achieve Zero Trust and least privilege with complete visibility and enable secure access for any identity from anywhere and to the widest range of resources or environments. It helps customers apply intelligent privilege controls to reduce risk for all identities and consolidate vendors while delivering operational efficiencies and achieving a faster ROI.

CyberArk Delivers Key AI and Automation-Led Innovations

CyberArk leads the market with innovative new features and investments in automation and artificial intelligence to improve Identity Security and enable organizations to implement proactive controls and defensive strategies. Key innovations in these areas include: