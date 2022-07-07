Cybercrime Investigation and Coordination Center (CICC) confirms as supporting p… – Press Release

PhilSec 2022, a two-day summit focused on Philippines’ cybersecurity, supported by CICC, will provide a common congregation point for the leading cybersecurity providers and many seeking organisations to network, collaborate and share the latest intel from cybersecurity.

MANILA, July 7, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – While the Philippines needs to spend over $20 billion on cybersecurity between 2017 and 2025 to compare with the “global best-in-class countries”, its Cybercrime Investigation and Coordination Center (CICC) has signed up with Tradepass to strengthen the country’s biggest cybersecurity event – PhilSec 2022.

PhilSec 2022 will be held on 12 – 13 July 2022 at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza in Manila and will attract 600+ cybersecurity experts (in-person & virtual) including the Heads of Information Security, Risk, Compliance, Forensics and Cyber Law from the leading public and private enterprises across the Philippines.

CICC has joined as the supporting partner for PhilSec 2022 to attract the best participation and recognition for the summit that is aimed towards enriching the cybersecurity environment of the country to make it more cyber-resilient.

In an interview, following the partnership announcement, Dir. Panfilo Neore L. Salva, Jr. (Director, Administrative and Finance Office (AFO), CICC Executive Committee) expressed his appreciation for the summit organizer, “It is remarkable for Tradepass through this event PhilSec 2022 to acknowledge and pay tribute to our country’s cybersecurity experts and bestow honour upon their ground breaking work that has empowered and truly uplifted the entire Philippines cybersecurity landscape.”

He also appreciated the cybersecurity experts for participating at PhilSec 2022, he said, “To our country’s cybersecurity experts, let me congratulate on this very important gathering, your love for our country is best explained on this effort of yours to find time and to put your energy to this productive endeavour.”

Top organizations…