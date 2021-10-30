CYBN is hosting 3-GAME SHOOTOUTS Every Weekend Throughout the Year

Chicago, IL , United States, 10/29/2021 / Chicagoland Youth Basketball Network /

The CYBN made an announcement early this week that the AAU basketball tournaments, girls basketball tournaments, and other Chicago youth basketball leagues will be playing throughout the year, with 3-Game shootouts every weekend. The shootouts will give fans of Illinois high-school basketball an opportunity to view basketball youth league at its finest. In fact, this will feature some of the best teams that schools from across the city have to offer, with players getting a chance to join college basketball teams.

Over the past few years, AAU basketball tournaments and youth basketball, in general, have become increasingly popular in Chicago and Illinois as a whole. As more teams start competing against each other in high-profile games, the popularity will only increase. The Chicago youth basketball leagues are considered some of the best and are now offering fans of the league the best games every weekend.

All games are streamed live via the Chicago Youth Basketball Network. Details about specific games can also be found on the CYBN’s official website at https://cybntournaments.com.

“I think that this is the best time for young players in high school who aspire to play for college teams. The 3-game shootouts aren’t just for entertainment purposes, and while they will most certainly continue to be entertaining, they offer coaches and scouts an opportunity to find the talented players they need for their teams. It also gives players who aspire to play professionally an opportunity. If anything, these games will be played throughout the remaining weeks of the year, and that’s an excellent opportunity regardless of how you look at it.” Said a representative for Chicago Youth Basketball Network.

She added, “Chicago has always been a hub for basketball in general. Today, we are one of the leaders when it comes to giving high-school teams a chance to play in front of thousands of people and growing. Our hope and expectation are that these 3-game shootouts every weekend until late this year will continue to attract a growing audience, simply because these games are immensely exciting.”

CYBN schedules and organizes many tournaments each calendar year. However, the number of teams also grows each year. The growing number of teams currently registering is a testament to the fact that high school basketball is seeing tremendous growth, which for many players who aspire to play professionally is a boon.

About Chicago Youth Basketball Network

The Chicago Youth Basketball Network (CYBN) is one of Chicago’s most recognized and active youth basketball organizations. At present, they serve over 5000 teams, and the number of registrations is growing each year. The organization helps many schools and other organizations save up to $250,000 annually. However, the uptick in the number of teams registering and those that are poised to register will have a positive effect on the sport in general. Although the Chicago Youth Basketball Network isn’t a tournament broker and does not invest capital in any basketball team, they provide the school districts and municipalities the opportunity to rent courts at a discounted price. The CYBN and its growing partner network own several gyms in Chicago. The fees are 25% of what they usually are with the same facilities. That means organizations save money and keep the gyms filled; a win-win for everyone.

