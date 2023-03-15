Cyclone Freddy: Determined survivors dig with naked palms in seek for survivors



Chilobwe, Malawi

CNN

Tropical Cyclone Freddy is losing strength after it ripped through southern Malawi, killing at least 225 people, but the resulting devastation has left survivors trapped and fighting for survival.

The country’s Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) said in an update Wednesday that 707 people are injured and 41 reported missing, according to reports received from 12 affected areas.

Chilobwe, one of the hardest-hit areas, is a township near the city of Blantyre. Located below a hill, the township saw water gushing down from above on Sunday night.

Authorities say over 30 people from the area have died and dozens remain missing as search and rescue efforts continue.

People could be seen on Monday using shovels, even bare hands, to search for the people in the rubble.

Dorothy Wachepa, 39, was sleeping when…