Cyclone Ilsa quickly intensifies because it approaches landfall in Western Australia

A massive cyclone swirling off Australia’s western coast will likely make landfall as a category 5 storm – the strongest on the national scale – according to the country’s official forecaster.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) expects Cyclone Ilsa to cross the Pilbara coast of Western Australia Thursday evening or Friday morning local time, between Port Hedland and Wallal Downs, lashing the region with wind gusts in excess of 285 kilometers per hour (177 miles per hour).

Strong winds are already being felt in coastal areas, hours ahead of Ilsa’s predicted landfall, and emergency services are imploring people to lock up anything that might take flight.

“Winds of this strength are extremely dangerous. Not only can they bring down trees, power lines, and damage roofs and houses, but they can also lift large loose objects from your yard –…