Cyril Ramaphosa: A fast information to South Africa’s ‘Farmgate’ scandal

A scandal threatens to end the political career of South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa – if you’ve not heard the details, here’s what you need to know.
Ramaphosa was a close ally of Mandela
Seventy-year-old Cyril Ramaphosa became president of South Africa in 2018 having been active in the fight against white-minority rule – apartheid – since the 1970s and was close to liberation hero Nelson Mandela.
He campaigned against corruption
Mr Ramaphosa rose to the top job by pledging to clamp down on corruption – but now faces questions himself over a large sum of cash found on his property.
Now he’s accused of a cover-up
The scandal centres on claims the president tried to hide the theft of half a million dollars – possibly more – which was stashed down the back of a sofa in his farmhouse. That’s led to questions about where the cash came from.
He denies wrongdoing
The president denies claims that as much as $4m (£3.3m) was taken. He says the amount stolen was $580,000…