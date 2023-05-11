CyrusOne Hires Fran Federman as Chief Investment Officer – Press Release

CyrusOne, a leading global data center developer and operator specializing in delivering state-of-the-art digital infrastructure solutions, has hired Fran Federman as its chief investment officer, a new role at the company. In this role, Federman is responsible for leading CyrusOne’s capital markets activities and related strategic transactions.

“I am excited to take on my new role as chief investment officer at CyrusOne. Having previously held strategic capital and investment roles at industry-leading firms, I am eager to leverage my experience to elevate CyrusOne’s short- and long-term investment portfolio to ensure economic returns. As a company that recently went private, now is the time to be nimble and strategic especially during a time of growth, and I am honored to be a part of that,” said Federman.

Fran previously served as the Chief Financial Officer at IQHQ, a developer and owner of life science real estate. Prior to that, Fran served in various roles at healthcare and real estate capital provider, Ventas, Inc., most recently as Vice President of Capital Markets and Managing Director of the Ventas Life Science and Healthcare Real Estate Fund. She also worked as the Director of Global Treasury and Capital Markets at Terraform Global, an emerging market yieldco for Sun Edison, including during its IPO, and held roles in Capital Market and Finance at Prologis, a global industrial REIT.

“Fran brings a breadth of unique experiences with other capital-intensive real estate businesses that will accelerate CyrusOne’s success in this critical area,” said Eric Schwartz, CEO of CyrusOne. “Capital remains a foundational requirement for our continued growth. As the industry continues to evolve, our customers’ needs also change. Having Fran in this role will help us meet and exceed the demands of the industry.”

Federman received her Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign and her Master in Business Administration…