D Magazine Honors Four from Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson – Press Release

ONDA partners recognized for family law expertise

DALLAS, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson (ONDA) partners Keith Nelson, Scott Downing, Jeff Anderson, and Brad LaMorgese have been named to the 2023 edition of D Magazine’s Best Lawyers in Dallas for their expertise in Family Law.

Managing partner Mr. Downing has been recognized by D Magazine since 2004. Mr. Downing is also regularly recognized by Best Lawyers in America and has been named a Top 100 Super Lawyer in Texas for more than a decade.

“To be recognized by other legal professionals in our community is always special and keeps us motivated,” said Mr. Downing. “We take great pride in the work we do and the success of our team. We are grateful for the recognition.”

Founding partner Mr. Nelson’s practice includes an emphasis on addressing the psychological impact of custody and divorce litigation on children and their parents. Last year, Mr. Nelson was honored by D CEO magazine as part of the Dallas 500, recognizing the most influential leaders in North Texas. No stranger to accolades, he has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America every year since 2006 and earned selection to the Top 100 Super Lawyers list consistently since 2003.

Veteran family lawyer Mr. Anderson focuses his practice on complex property, custody and enforcement. First named to D Magazine’s Best Lawyers list in 2002, Mr. Anderson earned selection to the D Best Hall of Fame in 2022. He has also earned consistent statewide recognition by Thomson Reuters’ Texas Super Lawyers Top 100 and from Best Lawyers in America.

Another frequent honoree of D Magazine Best Lawyers and Best Lawyers in America, family and appellate lawyer Mr. LaMorgese has also made the Top 100 Texas and Dallas-Fort Worth lists of Texas Super Lawyers since 2013.

The Best Lawyers in Dallas listing is compiled from peer nominations by North Texas attorneys and vetted by an independent panel of distinguished lawyers, alongside the magazine’s…