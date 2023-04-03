Dai Nippon Printing and SCIVAX Enter into Capital and Operational Alliance in Fo… – Press Release

– New joint venture will conduct production control –

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. ((DNP, TYO:7912) and SCIVAX Co., Ltd. have entered into a capital and operational alliance regarding a foundry business designed to mass-produce nanoimprinted products. A production control joint venture, Nanoimprint Solutions Co., Ltd., (Nanosol) was established on April 3, 2023.



Our two companies will combine our strengths for the mass production of nanoimprinted products.

[Background]

Nanoimprint Solutions logo

[Background]

Nanoimprinting is expected to be used in a wide range of fields. These include 3D sensor devices, smart glasses, along with next-generation DNA sequencer bio-device elements.

In anticipation of future market expansion, we have entered into an operational alliance to ensure the stable supply of mass-produced nanoimprinted products.

[New Alliance]



We will combine DNP strengths in cutting-edge nanoimprint master mold manufacturing technology, mass production and quality control know-how, with SCIVAX strengths in mass-production manufacturing equipment capable of high-precision nanoimprinting, equipment design technology, and process know-how to further integrate the value chains of both of our companies.

As a result, we will develop a system in Japan that can rapidly respond to the mass production outsourcing needs, which will also lead to capabilities in responding to global supply chain risks.



We will choose to manufacture products at the best suited manufacturing plants of two companies, under production control conducted by Nanosol.

[New Company Summary]