Dairy Council of California Announces 2023 Let’s Eat Healthy Award Winners – Press Release

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dairy Council of California, a leader in nutrition education and advocacy, is proud to announce the winners of its fourth annual Let’s Eat Healthy Award. In support of its cause to elevate the health of children and communities through the pursuit of lifelong healthy eating patterns, the Let’s Eat Healthy initiative is honoring eight California nutrition champions. The award recognition program is a highlight of the Let’s Eat Healthy initiative, which brings together educators, health professionals and community leaders to coordinate, collaborate and co-create opportunities for community health.



“The Dairy Council of California’s Let’s Eat Healthy initiative continues to activate partnerships across California that are positively transforming the health of communities,” states California Department of Food and Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross. “This year’s leadership award recipients are making an impactful difference by advocating for nutrition, food access and empowering children to build lifelong healthy eating patterns.”

The 2023 Let’s Eat Healthy Leadership Award winners are: