Dairy Council of California Announces 2023 Let’s Eat Healthy Award Winners – Press Release

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dairy Council of California, a leader in nutrition education and advocacy, is proud to announce the winners of its fourth annual Let’s Eat Healthy Award. In support of its cause to elevate the health of children and communities through the pursuit of lifelong healthy eating patterns, the Let’s Eat Healthy initiative is honoring eight California nutrition champions. The award recognition program is a highlight of the Let’s Eat Healthy initiative, which brings together educators, health professionals and community leaders to coordinate, collaborate and co-create opportunities for community health.
“The Dairy Council of California’s Let’s Eat Healthy initiative continues to activate partnerships across California that are positively transforming the health of communities,” states California Department of Food and Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross. “This year’s leadership award recipients are making an impactful difference by advocating for nutrition, food access and empowering children to build lifelong healthy eating patterns.”
The 2023 Let’s Eat Healthy Leadership Award winners are:
- Cesar Sauza, registered dietitian and clinical nutrition manager at AltaMed Health Services in Los Angeles
- Patty Corona, director of Kitchenistas Engagement and Cooking for Salud at Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center in National City, California
- Vanessa Alvarizares, health education specialist for the CalFresh Healthy Living Program in the Imperial County Public Health Department
- Kate McDevitt, district wellness supervisor for the San Diego Unified School District
- Alhambra Unified School District, Food and Nutrition Services led by Vivien Watts, executive director Child Nutrition
- Dr. Betty Crocker, director of child nutrition services for Redlands Unified School District
- Fausat Rahman-Davies, child nutrition director for Rialto Unified School District
- City of Rancho Cucamonga: Health Equity Nutrition Research Youth Empowerment Program…