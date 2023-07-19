Dairy Council of California Awarded $250,000 Grant From Legacy Health Endowment … – Press Release

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — To support its efforts to improve nutrition security during the earliest stages of life, Dairy Council of California is thrilled to partner with Community Health Centers of America on a $250,000 grant awarded by the Legacy Health Endowment in Turlock. Through the grant, Dairy Council of California will partner with CHCA and other local organizations to provide evidence-based, culturally relevant nutrition education training and resources to health care providers and residents in Gustine, as well as extra funds for mothers and families with children between 6 months and 2 years of age to purchase nutrient-dense milk and dairy foods.



“The Legacy Health Endowment is pleased to award a grant to Community Health Centers of America and Dairy Council of California, long known for their commitment to collaboration and dedication to improving nutrition security and championing community health. Their partnership will have an immediate and sustainable impact. Funds will be used to highlight the importance of dairy as part of healthy eating patterns to underserved communities in the critical first 1,000 days of life,” states Jeffrey Lewis, CEO, Legacy Health Endowment.

Nutrition fuels optimal growth and development from the start, which is why equipping parents of infants and toddlers with access to healthy foods and nutrition education is essential. Nutrition security is defined as reliable access to enough affordable, nutritious food to avoid hunger and stay healthy.

Health professionals have a unique window of opportunity to share reliable nutrition information with parents and caregivers about nutrient-dense foods to support children and families in reaching their full potential. That is why collaborating with CHCA on the community program as both clinic partner and funding agency is so impactful.

“CHCA provides dependable, affordable and compassionate healthcare services in regions that are historically…