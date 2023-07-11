Dais Corporation (OTC: DLYT), Selling Proven Climate Change Reducing Products En… – Press Release

ODESSA, FL, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – Dais Corporation (“Dais” or the “Company”) DLYT, selling proven climate change reducing products enabled by its Aqualyte™ Platform of Nanomaterial, provides an update on the latest developments with existing and emerging products.



Dais Corporation is growing revenues selling innovative product solutions incorporating its proven advanced nanomaterial, Aqualyte™. These solutions:

– Cater to a global market’s growing demand for improved and innovative products solutions focused on protecting the key elements of life – clean air and water, and the production and use of energy.

– Fill the needs of changing markets:

o Specifically changed buying patterns resulting from the pandemic, and the increased importance of addressing climate change by consumers, businesses, and governments.

– Directly target a growing global market having an estimated value of approximately $642B. [1]

Continuing Signs of Growth

The Company projects for the full year of 2023, revenues will be up greater than 400% than at the end of 2022. Revenue for the first quarter of 2023 is up over 300% against last year’s 1st quarter period. Activity in the Company’s Sales Funnel year to year in the same period (up 277%) and (awarded) Purchase Orders (up 234%) reflects continued strength.

Driving Large Growth

The Company believes three underlying points support more and faster growth of revenues in coming quarters, including:

– Benefits: The depth of benefits delivered by Aqualyte product solutions eclipses those of the competition. They come from managing the features of Aqualyte which in turn replace energy consuming, emissions creating product components in today’s ‘state-of-the-art’ products.

– Timeliness of the Solutions: Dais product solutions are designed to address worldwide issues: removing PFAS ‘forever’ chemicals from water,…