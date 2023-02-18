DAKTRONICS DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a … – Press Release

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Daktronics, Inc. (“Daktronics” or the “Company”) DAKT in the United States District Court of Southern New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Daktronics securities between March 10, 2022 and December 6, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 21, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On August 31, 2022, Daktronics issued a press release announcing its first quarter 2023 results. Therein, the company reported that it experienced “multiple material supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and a shutdown of our facilities in Shanghai, China for a significant portion of the quarter.” The Company also reported that gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 15%, which was lower compared to 22% a year earlier. Operating expenses were $31.3 million, compared to $26.5 million a year earlier. And operating margin for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was negative 3.2%, compared to positive 3.9% for the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

On this news, Daktronics’ share price fell $0.91, or 22.1%, to close at $3.20 per share on August 31, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on December 6, 2022, after the market closed, Daktronics filed a Form 12b-25 with the SEC stating that it would be unable to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 29, 2022, and that there is “substantial doubt” about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. Daktronics also disclosed that it recorded a valuation allowance of approximately $13.0 million for deferred tax assets, which “created a covenant violation under our line of credit agreement.” As a result, the Company “also expects to conclude that its disclosure controls and…