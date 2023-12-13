Dale Benkenstein: Lancashire appoint Gloucestershire head coach

Lancashire have appointed Gloucestershire head coach Dale Benkenstein after Glen Chapple’s exit.

The 49-year-old spent the past two seasons with Gloucestershire.

Chapple stepped down at the end of last season after seven years in the role and 31 years with the Red Rose.

“It is a hugely talented group of players to work with and I am really excited to be part of that and to bring my own vision to Old Trafford,” he told the club website. external-link

“It’s a new challenge for me personally and one which I can’t wait to get stuck into.

“I am looking forward to meeting the players and staff in the new year and continuing the squad’s preparations ahead of the upcoming campaign.”

Former South Africa all-rounder Benkenstein spent two seasons as Hampshire coach, between 2014 and 2016, and briefly worked as a batting consultant at Old Trafford in 2021, prior to taking over at Gloucestershire.

His time in the West Country was difficult though, as they were relegated to County Championship Division…