Damar Hamlin: Buffalo Payments make stirring pre-match show in help of security

Buffalo Bills players are wearing a patch of Damar Hamlin’s number three on the front of their jerseys

The Buffalo Bills made an emotional show of support for Damar Hamlin in their first NFL game since the safety suffered a cardiac arrest on the field.

After a stirring build-up to Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots, Bills running back Nyheim Hines returned the opening kick-off for a touchdown to spark wild celebrations.

Watching from his hospital bed, Hamlin, 24, tweeted: “Free Hines.”

The Bills are wearing patches of Hamlin’s number three on their jerseys.

Their players also arrived wearing T-shirts and caps bearing his picture, name and number, while fans held up banners with messages of support.

Big screens at the Bills’ Highmark Stadium displayed the message ‘Love for Damar 3’.

Hamlin collapsed during Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, with the Bills saying on Saturday that he is making “continued progress” yet is still in a “critical condition”.

“Game day -…