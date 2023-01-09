Damar Hamlin: Buffalo Payments participant leaves hospital one week after cardiac arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has left hospital one week after suffering cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 24-year-old, who had to be resuscitated on the pitch, was released from University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday.

He been flown to a hospital in Buffalo, New York, doctors said.

“He is doing well and this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery,” said Dr William Knight.

Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, and received more than 30 minutes of medical attention on the field before being moved to an intensive care unit.

He was put on a ventilator to help his breathing but just days later doctors reported “remarkable progress”.

The American football community rallied in support, raising millions of dollars for charity in Hamlin’s name.

The NFL later announced that the Bills game at the Bengals, which had key implications for the end-of-season play-offs, would not be replayed and owners…