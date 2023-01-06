Damar Hamlin: NFL sport won’t resume after Buffalo Payments participant collapsed on the sector

There has been an outpouring of support after Damar Hamlin’s collapse, with Buffalo Bills fans holding a candlelight prayer vigil at Highmark Stadium

The NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills will not be resumed having been suspended after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

The Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest during Monday’s game in Ohio.

Although the 24-year-old remains in hospital, doctors said on Thursday that he has shown “remarkable improvement”.

The outcome of the game would have affected the play-off seedings so the NFL is considering staging the AFC Championship game at a neutral venue.

There is just one round of games left in the regular season, to be played this weekend, with the play-offs set to start on 14 January.

Not playing the Cincinnati-Buffalo game to its conclusion has no effect on which clubs qualify for the post-season, with both teams already assured of being among the top seeds from the AFC Conference.

However, an NFL statement says it…