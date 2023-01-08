Damar Hamlin thanks followers as Las Vegas Raiders & Kansas Metropolis Chiefs present assist

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wore a pre-game top in support of Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has thanked fans for their “overwhelming” love when he posted on social media for the first time since suffering cardiac arrest in a NFL game on Monday.

The Bills have said Hamlin, 24, is making “continued progress” yet remains in a “critical condition”.

The Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs showed support for Hamlin in the first game since his collapse.

Players wore ‘Love for Damar 3’ t-shirts during their warm-ups.

Hamlin, who collapsed on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, wrote on Instagram: “When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you three times as much.

“The love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out.

“If you know me you know this is only going to make me stronger. On a long road – keep praying for me.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wore a…