Damien Hirst to burn 1000’s of work for brand new venture

This article was originally published by The Art Newspaper, an editorial partner of CNN Style.

It was a project always destined to go up in a puff of smoke, at least part of it. And now British artist Damien Hirst has announced he will burn thousands of his paintings at his London gallery as part of his year-long NFT project, baldly titled “The Currency.”

From September 9, visitors to Hirst’s private museum, Newport Street Gallery, will get the chance to view some of the 10,000 oil paintings on paper that the artist created in 2016 and then linked to corresponding NFTs in 2021.

Buyers who purchased one of the 10,000 NFTs for $2,000 each have been asked to choose whether to keep it or trade it for the physical work. If the former, the painting will now be exhibited before being burned. The works are due to be destroyed daily during the run of the show, culminating in a closing event during Frieze Week in October when the remaining paintings will be torched.