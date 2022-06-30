Dan Christian: T20 Blast-winning captain to depart Notts Outlaws

Dan Christian is Notts’ only T20 title-winning captain

Notts Outlaws captain Dan Christian has confirmed that he will leave the side at the end of their T20 Blast campaign.

It means Friday’s visit of Durham to Trent Bridge will be the Australian’s final home match for the Outlaws.

He captained them to T20 titles in 2017 and 2020 – and got their fastest-ever T20 century, off 37 balls against Northamptonshire Steelbacks, in 2018.

The all-rounder, 39, has made 86 T20 appearances for Notts, scoring 1,715 runs and taking 48 wickets.

He is one of only six players to have scored 5,000 runs and taken 250 wickets in T20 cricket.

“I’ve always been motivated more by winning trophies than by personal milestones, so the success we’ve had here over the years has been so rewarding,” he said.

“It might sound cliched, but the main thing I’ll remember my time here for is the lifelong friendships I’ve made in the dressing room. It’s those bonds that make the victories all the more special.

“Trent Bridge…