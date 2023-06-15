Dan Lawrence: England batter to affix Surrey from Essex

Dan Lawrence has scored 551 runs over the course of his 11 Test matches for England, with 91 his highest score

England middle-order batter Dan Lawrence will leave Essex to join Surrey on a three-year deal at the end of this season.

The most recent of the 25-year-old’s 11 Test appearances was in March last year, but he was included in the squad for this summer’s Ashes.

He has scored 5,898 runs at an average of 35.96 in first-class cricket.

“It is with a heavy heart that I will be leaving Essex at the end of this season,” he told the Surrey website. external-link

“Essex is the county who taught me how to play the game, developed me as a person and allowed me to play the sport I love professionally.

“I’m excited for the new challenges the 2024 season will bring when I take the field for Surrey.”

Lawrence made his first-class debut for Essex in April 2015 aged 17, and has gone on to make 13 centuries and 28 half-centuries in red-ball cricket.

He has also scored 1,902 runs at 25.70 in T20…