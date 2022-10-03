Dane Paterson: South African tempo bowler agrees new two-year contract with Nottinghamshire

Dane Paterson produced career-best figures of 8-52 against Worcestershire in April

Nottinghamshire pace bowler Dane Paterson has agreed a new contract to run until the end of the 2024 season.

The 33-year-old South African has claimed 145 wickets in all formats over the course of the past two summers.

He took 56 with the red ball this year as Notts won promotion by finishing top of County Championship Division Two.

“I’m excited to return next year and continue on this journey together – we have the ingredients to carry on being successful,” he told the club website. external-link

“I know that you have to savour environments like this where everyone is on the same page and enjoying their cricket, and winning the Division Two title this year was reward for the efforts of all involved.”

Paterson played two Tests, four one-dayers and eight T20 internationals for South Africa between 2017 and 2020.

“His skill and potency with the ball have been remarkable, and it’s a credit to him that he’s…