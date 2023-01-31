Dane van Niekerk: South Africa all-rounder out of Ladies’s T20 World Cup squad over health points

Dane van Niekerk led the Oval Invincibles to the Hundred title in 2021, with the side defending their win the following year

Dane van Niekerk has been left out of South Africa’s squad for February’s Women’s T20 World Cup after failing “to meet the minimum criteria for fitness”.

Cricket South Africa said all-rounder Van Niekerk, 29, did not achieve the required time for a two-kilometre run.

Captain in all formats since 2016, Van Niekerk, who has been recovering from a broken ankle, last played international cricket in September 2021.

Sune Luus will captain the side in Van Niekerk’s absence.

Van Niekerk posted a message on social media to say that she was “absolutely broken”.

Van Niekerk was dropped from the squad for the recent tri-series against West Indies and India, but she was given another opportunity to prove her fitness before the World Cup, which starts in South Africa on 10 February.

Her wife and fellow star all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has been named in the squad.

“Dane was given…