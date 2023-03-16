Dane van Niekerk: South Africa all-rounder retires from worldwide cricket

Dane van Niekerk led Oval Invincibles to the Hundred title in 2021

Former South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk has retired from international cricket.

She played 194 times for South Africa across three formats and was the first bowler to take 100 ODI wickets for the women’s team.

Van Niekerk, 29, was left out of South Africa’s squad for February’s Women’s T20 World Cup after failing “to meet the minimum criteria for fitness”.

She said she was “absolutely broken” by that decision.

Announcing her retirement “with great sadness”, Van Niekerk said: “It has been the greatest honour to lead and represent my country. I am incredibly blessed to have led the team through its transformative years.

“I look back on my career fondly and have made incredible memories.

“Often the journey can be lonely, painful, and emotional, but would not change it for anything. I’m grateful for what this game has given me.”

Captain of South Africa in all formats since 2016, Van Niekerk last played international…