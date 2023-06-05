Dane van Niekerk ‘uncomfortable’ in cricket equipment after health points

Dane van Niekerk made her competitive return for Sunrisers against South East Stars in May

Former South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk says she feels “uncomfortable” wearing cricket clothes, five months after being controversially dropped over fitness issues.

The 30-year-old was omitted from the squad for February’s T20 World Cup on home soil after failing to meet the time for a 2km run.

Van Niekerk, who made her comeback for Sunrisers in the Charlotte Edwards Cup in May, subsequently retired from international cricket.

“In everyday life I’ll walk around in shorts and a T-shirt. I feel OK – like a human, a normal human being,” she told BBC Sport Africa.

“I don’t feel like I’m overweight; I don’t feel uncomfortable. But the moment I put on cricket clothes I feel uncomfortable, and I don’t feel like I need to.

“It’s easy to speak about the fitness aspect. It’s not a lie – I was never the leanest cricketer in the world, but I won games for franchises. I won games for my country.

“I realise…