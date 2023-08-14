Dane Vilas: Ex-Lancs captain to retire from county cricket and return to South Africa

Dane Vilas enjoyed many a captain’s innings in his four seasons as Lancashire skipper

Dane Vilas is to retire from county cricket at the end of the 2023 season after seven seasons with Lancashire.

The 38-year-old six-times capped former South Africa Test player is to return to his native country to concentrate on T20 cricket.

Vilas, who captained Lancashire for four seasons until 2022, has lost his place in the red-ball side this summer.

“It has been an extremely difficult decision to call time on my county cricket career,” said Vilas.

“One that I have thought long and hard about. However, I feel that the end of this season is the right time for me and for my family.”

Vilas will now be part of the SA20 league which starts again in January, having played last winter for Paarl Royals alongside Lancs team-mate Jos Buttler and England white-ball opener Jason Roy.

“I have enjoyed a fantastic career,” he said. “From making my first-class debut for Gauteng in 2006, to the honour and pride of…