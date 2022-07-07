D’Angelo Lovell Williams’ {photograph}, “The Lovers,” is a contemporary allegory for queer Black love

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

In Snap, we look at the power of a single photograph, chronicling stories about how both modern and historical images have been made.

As D’Angelo Lovell Williams posed for a kiss with a former partner, Glenn, in front of the camera, their faces each obscured by the black silk cloth of a backwards durag, the photographer had a famous painting in mind.

The Mississippi-born, New York-based artist, who is non-binary, had always loved the surrealist art born from the tumult of World War I. As they staged their photograph, they thought of the simple heart shape formed by the figures in René Magritte’s seminal painting “The Lovers.” In the 1928 composition, an allegory for disconnect and longing, the Belgian artist painted a close-up of a couple sharing an intimate kiss, their heads entirely wrapped in white fabric.

In Williams’ image of the same name, the elements retain their unexpected romanticism: two faces in profile join together but are kept apart by a…