Danielle McGahey: Transgender cricketer set to play in girls’s T20 worldwide for Canada

Transgender cricketer Danielle McGahey plays a pull shot


Transgender cricketer Danielle McGahey is set to play for Canada in a T20 international on 4 September in Los Angeles

Canada’s Danielle McGahey is set to become the first transgender cricketer to play in an official international match.

McGahey has been included in Canada’s squad for a qualifying tournament on the pathway to the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

The 29-year-old opening batter has fulfilled all of the eligibility criteriaexternal-link the International Cricket Council (ICC) has for male-to-female transgender players before the event in Los Angeles from 4-11 September.

McGahey’s participation comes despite other sports – including athletics, cycling, swimming and both codes of rugby – banning transgender women from taking part in elite women’s competition.

A spokeswoman for the Women’s Rights Networkexternal-link (WRN) – a group which says it seeks to “defend the sex-based rights of women” – said transgender women had a “significant advantage” over athletes whose…



