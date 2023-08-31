Danielle McGahey: Transgender cricketer set to play in girls’s T20 worldwide for Canada

Transgender cricketer Danielle McGahey is set make her T20 international debut on 4 September in Los Angeles

Canada’s Danielle McGahey is set to become the first transgender cricketer to play in an official T20 international.

McGahey has been included in Canada’s squad for a qualifying tournament on the pathway to the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

The 29-year-old opening batter has fulfilled all of the eligibility criteria external-link the International Cricket Council (ICC) has for male-to-female transgender players before the event in Los Angeles from 4-11 September.

McGahey’s participation comes despite other sports – including athletics, cycling, swimming and both codes of rugby – banning transgender women from taking part in elite women’s competition.