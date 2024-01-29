Danny Briggs has taken 219 wickets in English T20 cricket for Hampshire, Sussex and Warwickshire

Warwickshire left-arm spinner Danny Briggs has signed a new two-year contract at Edgbaston.

The 32-year-old ex-Hampshire and Sussex player, has extended his deal to at least the end of the 2025 season.

Briggs, who has made seven T20 and one ODI appearances for England, is the leading wicket taker in English T20 cricket with 219 scalps.

He took 14 T20 wickets last summer – to take his Bears tally to 122 in all competitions since signing from Sussex.

“England’s leading T20 wicket taker is a nice tag to carry around,” Briggs said.

“If you consider how many quality players have played T20 cricket in this country over the years, I’m very proud be in that position.”

Briggs, who won the T20 Blast twice with Hampshire at Southampton in 2010 and Cardiff in 2012, also won the Men’s Hundred at Lord’s last summer with Manchester Originals.

He was part of the Bears’ 2021 County Championship winning team,…