Danske Bank Selects Infosys as Strategic Partner to Accelerate Digital Transform… – Press Release

Infosys will also acquire Danske Bank’s IT centre in India which employs 1400 digitally skilled professionals

Engagement expands Infosys’ footprint and reinforces commitment to the Nordics

BENGALURU, India and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Infosys INFY, INFY, INFY, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has signed a strategic collaboration with Danske Bank, a leading Nordic Bank, to accelerate the bank’s digital transformation initiatives with speed and scale. This collaboration will help Danske Bank achieve its strategic priorities towards better customer experiences, operational excellence, and a modernised technology landscape, powered by next-gen solutions.

Headquartered in Denmark, Danske Bank provides banking services to personal and business customers, as well as large corporate and institutional customers. In a bid to accelerate the bank’s technology transformation, optimise their access to talent and capabilities and improve productivity, Danske Bank chose Infosys as its strategic partner.

As part of this collaboration, Infosys will also acquire Danske Bank’s IT center in India, where over 1,400 professionals are employed. With its global expertise and industry-solutions, Infosys will accelerate the bank’s digital agenda by significantly enhancing their IT operations and capabilities, powered by Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms, experience design, and services that support operations.

Frans Woelders, Chief Operating Officer, Danske Bank, said, “Our Forward ’28 strategy sets clear ambitions for Danske Bank to be a leading bank in a digital age. This is backed by significant investments in digitalisation and technology, including plans to further develop our customer-facing digital solutions, and modernising our technology infrastructure to enable even better customer experiences and drive operational efficiency. We have a strong starting point, and…