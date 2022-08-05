‘Danuri’: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as area program advances

A live broadcast of the launch on Friday morning in South Korea showed the orbiter “Danuri” — which means “enjoy the moon” — successfully separating from the Falcon 9 rocket.

Developed by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI), the 678-kilogram (about 1,500 pounds) craft has six payloads, including Korean-made equipment.

It is expected to enter the moon’s orbit in December before starting a yearlong observation mission where it will search for possible landing sites for future missions, conduct scientific research of the lunar environment and test space internet technology, South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT said in a statement.

If it succeeds, South Korea will become the world’s seventh lunar explorer, and the fourth in Asia, behind China, Japan and India.