Danushka Gunathilaka: Girl says she feared for her life throughout alleged rape by World Cup cricketer



Sydney, Australia

CNN

—



A woman allegedly raped by a Sri Lankan World Cup cricketer in Sydney, Australia last week told police she feared for her life during the attack, according to court documents reported by CNN affiliate 7 News.

Danushka Gunathilaka faces four charges of sexual intercourse without consent after being arrested by police in Sydney on November 5 – shortly after his team played their final T20 Cricket World Cup match.

Gunathilaka maintains his innocence of all charges and intends to vigorously defend the matter in court, his lawyer told CNN Thursday.

Police reports released by a court in Sydney on Wednesday and reported by CNN affiliate, 7 News, detail the police allegations against Gunathilaka.

The woman, who is not identified, told police the pair went on a date in Sydney after meeting on Tinder, according to police and reported by 7 News.

…