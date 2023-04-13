Darien Hole: seven-fold improve in youngsters crossing treacherous route, says UNICEF





Almost 9,700 children and adolescents have tried to cross the infamous Darien Gap in the first two months of 2023, a seven-fold increase compared to the same period in 2022, according to a UNICEF report.

The 60 kilometer (37 mile) trek north brings migrants from Colombia to Panama – a crucial passage for those hoping to reach the United States and Canada.

The UN children’s agency said that 110 of the children had attempted the dangerous hike alone. It noted that large numbers of the people on that route in the same time period were from Haiti, Ecuador and Venezuela.

Travelers trying to make it through have reported robberies, corpses, mutilations and rape in the dense forest along the route.

For children who survive the trek, UNICEF has warned of “invisible wounds.”

“Many of these kids have gone through a terrible time, they have…