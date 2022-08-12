Darren Stevens: Veteran all-rounder to go away Kent however needs to play on

Darren Stevens joined Kent from Leicestershire in 2005

Veteran all-rounder Darren Stevens is being released by Kent but wants to continue playing next season.

The 46-year-old, who made his first-class debut in 1997, has not been offered a new contract and will leave Canterbury at the end of the summer.

He told BBC Sport: “I don’t feel like I’m ready to give up.

“I love the game so much. I have that passion for it. That is why I’m still playing now. I still feel like I can do a job with the bat and the ball.”

Stevens joined Kent from Leicestershire in 2005 and in total has played 887 games of professional cricket across the three formats.

He has amassed almost 17,000 runs and taken 591 wickets in first-class matches, but it is his consistent brilliance since turning 40 that has made him a cult hero in county cricket.

Stevens was set to be released by Kent in 2019, only to be offered a new contract thanks to some spectacular late-season form.

This summer he has been hampered by a collar bone…