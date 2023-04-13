Dart applies to renovate outdated Hyatt resort

Hyatt site (file photo)

(CNS): A planning application by one of the Dart Group of companies has been submitted to renovate the former Hyatt Regency Hotel. The property was acquired by Dart Realty from the previous owner, Embassy Investments Limited, in March 2016 when the local developer bought all of the land associated with the resort. But the bulk of the old 230-room Hyatt has stood derelict for almost two decades.

According to the planning notice, Dart proposes redeveloping the existing three 5-storey structures on the hotel site and the immediate surrounding area to provide a new hotel, retail and creative workspace, related amenities, gardens and a swimming pool, all on block 12D, parcel108.

A press release issued when Dart bought the site some seven years ago said that there were no definitive redevelopment plans at that point, but “in the coming months”, Dart would “study the site, explore options and master plan its integration into Camana…