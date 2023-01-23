Darvel 1-0 Aberdeen: Sixth-tier hosts safe well-known upset

Darvel produced arguably the biggest upset in 149 years of Scottish Cup history as the sixth-tier outfit defeated top-flight Aberdeen.

Jordan Kirkpatrick’s first-half shot on the spin at Recreation Park deflected past Joe Lewis to put Darvel on course for a last-16 tie with Falkirk.

Chris Truesdale made three great close-range saves from Aberdeen forwards Ryan Duncan and Luis Lopes.

But, remarkably, the West of Scotland Premier Division leaders held on.

The embarrassing exit – Aberdeen’s seventh defeat in nine games – piles further pressure on Pittodrie manager Jim Goodwin.

Aberdeen forward Duncan – starting in place of top scorer Bojan Miovski – was involved in four attacks in the first seven minutes, letting Darvel defender Chris McGowan know he would be in for a busy evening.

Lopes received Duncan’s cross on the penalty spot but his effort on the turn was blocked, then the 19-year-old attacker hit a shot into the side-netting, won a corner with Aberdeen’s next attack and curled an…