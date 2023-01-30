Daryl Mitchell & Colin de Grandhomme: Lancashire signal New Zealand internationals for 2023

Daryl Mitchell has played in England with Middlesex while Colin de Grandhomme has featured for Warwickshire, Hampshire and Surrey

Lancashire have signed New Zealand internationals Daryl Mitchell and Colin de Grandhomme for the 2023 season.

The pair will be available for both their County Championship and T20 Blast campaigns, with the county finishing runners-up in both last year.

De Grandhomme, 36, will join before the season, with Mitchell, 31, joining in time to face Somerset on 11 May.

Director of cricket performance Mark Chilton said the signings would help during a busy mid-season spell.

“We are excited to add Daryl and Colin to our squad and to be able to do so for such a large portion of the 2023 season – which was a key factor for us when looking to make overseas additions this year,” he said.

“The schedule, as it has been for the last few years, continues to be really challenging particularly in the middle part of the summer throughout May, June and July, due to the amount of…