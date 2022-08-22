Daryl Mitchell: Ex-Worcestershire captain switches to soccer in retirement

Mitchell played his final match for Worcestershire at New Road last September

Former Worcestershire captain Daryl Mitchell said he is embracing a new challenge after signing to play for a team in English football’s 10th tier.

The 38-year-old has joined Moreton Rangers this season, who play in the Hellenic League Division One.

Mitchell retired last September after 19 years at New Road, where he scored 13,874 runs across all formats.

“I’m not sure if I’m mad to be honest,” Mitchell told BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester.

“I think obviously I’m probably one of the only people to retire from cricket because he’s too old and take up football.

“I’m going to give it a go. Football is probably the one thing that I sacrificed during my cricket career, not being able to play.”

Having made his Worcestershire debut in 2005, the right-handed opening batter Mitchell went on to appear more than 500 times for the club.

He spent six years captaining the squad, during which time they twice won promotion…