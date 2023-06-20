Dassault Aviation and Dassault Systèmes Partner to Bring Secure, Sovereign Colla… – Press Release

Dassault Aviation and Dassault Systèmes Partner to Bring Secure, Sovereign Collaboration on the Cloud to Next Generation Defense Programs

Dassault Aviation will use Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to develop its next-generation fighter, a key project in the Future Combat Air System

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform operated on OUTSCALE provides a dedicated sovereign defense cloud with the highest level of security and continuous software developments

This next step in their long-term collaboration is a key driver of a European sovereign cloud that can influence other sectors such as health care and public services

Le Bourget, France, June 20, 2023 — Dassault Systèmes FR DSY.PA))) and Dassault Aviation (Euronext Paris FR0014004L86, AM.PA) today announced at the Paris Air Show, the next step in their long-term collaboration aimed at bringing the highest levels of security, sovereignty and collaboration on the cloud to major defense programs.

Dassault Aviation will use Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to develop its next-generation fighter, a key project in the Future Combat Air System industrial collaboration to ensure the future of European autonomy and sovereignty in defense and security.

This cloud environment will be localized in Dassault Aviation premises and operated by Dassault Systèmes through its OUTSCALE brand, whose SecNumCloud qualification is the highest security recognition given by the National Cybersecurity Agency of France.

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform provides a dedicated sovereign defense cloud in which Dassault Aviation and its partners can develop the fighter with greater agility in a highly secured and scalable environment. Users will benefit from continuous software developments by Dassault Systèmes that deliver the latest capabilities in systems engineering, program management, design, simulation and other disciplines.

“France and Europe need to build up a sovereign Cloud capability, so that they can…