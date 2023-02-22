Data Marketplace Platform Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $5.09 Billi… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Data Marketplace Platform Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Platform, Services), by Type, by Revenue Model, by Enterprise Size, by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global data marketplace platform market size is anticipated to reach USD 5.09 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 23.4% over the forecast period, according to this report.

Companies Mentioned

Acxiom LLC

AWS

Dawex

Snowflake

Quandl

BattleFin

Narrative

Datatrade

Oracle

Microsoft

Adobe

SAP SE

A data marketplace is a transactional platform that facilitates buying and selling of different data types, offering a unique user experience. Data marketplaces comprise cloud services where businesses or individuals can upload data to the cloud. The different data types, such as demographic, business intelligence, and firmographic, personal data, are available in a data marketplace.

The data marketplace platform enables self-service data access, maintaining a high quality of data, consistency, and security for both parties. Businesses and organizations are commencing to augment internal data sets with external data propelling the growth of the data marketplace platform market. It enables buyers with segmented, dependable, and relevant data to access data via analytical tools and platforms to meet business needs.

For instance, the Microsoft Azure marketplace provides data through a uniform interface, and developers can access data via Microsoft Excel and PowerPivot. The gradual shift from conventional business practices to online platforms resulted in the establishment of efficient data marketplace services and solutions. Data marketplace arranges data flow and optimizes data sourcing, providing a data analytics framework for tuning decision models to optimize and improve processes.

Several companies have launched new platforms during the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, in 2020,…