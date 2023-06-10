Data of Deucrictibant for the On-Demand Treatment of HAE Attacks Presented at th… – Press Release

Posters highlight clinically meaningful improvement in HAE symptoms observed in the first hours after treatment with PHVS416 (deucrictibant immediate-release capsules) as compared to placebo



ZUG, Switzerland, June 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pharvaris PHVS, a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, today announced two presentations highlighting data from RAPIDe-1, a Phase 2 study of PHVS416 (deucrictibant immediate-release capsules) for the on-demand treatment of HAE attacks, included in the “Flash Talks on Angioedema” session at the European Academy of Allergy & Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Hybrid Congress 2023, taking place in Hamburg, Germany, from June 9-11, 2023.

Presentation details:

“When asked to identify the most important factor in selecting an on-demand therapy, both people living with HAE and their treating physicians indicated that rapidity to onset of symptom relief and complete symptom relief were essential,” said Wim Souverijns, Ph.D., Chief Community Engagement and Commercial Officer of Pharvaris. “Additionally, our research points to multiple reasons why not all HAE attacks are treated in a timely manner or treated at all, as is recommended by international clinical guidelines, including fear of injection pain, anxiety regarding the ability of a therapy to completely treat an attack with a single dose, and lack of confidence in the speed of symptom relief. An effective oral therapy that provides rapid and complete symptom relief could address some of these barriers.”

“The results from the Phase 2 RAPIDe-1 clinical study show that treatment of an HAE attack with PHVS416 (deucrictibant immediate-release capsules) resulted in rapid and clinically meaningful improvement in symptoms as compared to placebo,” said Peng Lu, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Pharvaris. “The study met the primary and all key secondary endpoints, providing evidence for the…