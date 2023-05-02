Data Preparation Industry Explores Labeling Solutions to Boost Growth Avenues – … – Press Release

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The global data preparation industry size stood at USD 20.89 billion in 2021 and will depict a CAGR of 17% from 2022 through 2030, according to the “ Data Preparation Industry Data Book, 2023 – 2030 ,” published by Grand View Research. With machine learning technologies, analytics, data and big data going mainstream, data-powered organizations are expected to invest in data collection, labeling and integration. Industry players are banking on robust data preparation to limit errors, boost data analysis, produce top-notch data, enhance user accessibility and foster decision-making.

Enterprises of all sizes have exhibited a profound inclination for cloud data preparation for increased scalability, innovation and RoI and reduced costs. Similarly, data collection and labeling have witnessed investment galore with the rising footprint of AI and big data across the e-commerce sector. An unprecedented spike in online business has underscored the significance of the collection and labeling services. Data annotation or tagging has emerged as a promising data preparation process to automate decision-making and explore business potentials across industry verticals, including automotive and healthcare.

The healthcare industry will likely be the major end-user with surging demand for MRI, CT scans and X-rays. An influx of healthcare and fitness apps has prompted forward-looking companies to inject funds into personalized treatment and medications. Data annotation has reshaped the healthcare sector through the advancement in the quality of care, and patient experience while lowering the cost. The global data collection and the labeling market size garnered USD 1.67 billion in 2021 and will witness an upward growth trajectory in the near term.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Data Preparation Industry Data Book – Data Collection and Labelling, Data Labelling Solutions and Services & Data Integration Market Size, Share, Trends…