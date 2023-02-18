Data science platform market to grow at a CAGR of 26.78% by 2027- High generatio… – Press Release

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — According to Technavio, the global data science platform market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,49,147.71 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.78% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 37,419.53 million. North America is estimated to account for 39% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the market, Request a sample report

Global data science platform market – Five Forces

The global data science platform market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global data science platform market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market’s adoption lifecycle, from the innovator’s stage to the laggard’s stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global data science platform market – Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on component (Platform and Services), and deployment (On-premise and Cloud).