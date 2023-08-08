Database Automation Market Size Expanding Application Scope to Fuel Growth at CA… – Press Release

TOKYO, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Database Automation Market is expected to experience robust growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing need for streamlined database management across various industries. Database automation refers to the use of software and tools to automate repetitive database administration tasks, such as provisioning, configuration, patching, and backup. This article provides key insights into the market, covering recent trends, growth factors, challenges, regional outlook, and prominent companies operating in the industry.



Database Automation Market Highlights and Statistics:

The Database Automation Market is forecasted to reach a significant value of USD 14,833.1 Million by 2032 expanding from USD 1,425.9 Million in 2022, growing at an impressive CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. This remarkable growth is driven by the growing adoption of database automation technologies across industries to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and minimize errors in database management.

North America currently holds the largest revenue share, accounting for USD 584 million. The region’s dominance can be attributed to the high adoption of advanced technologies in industries such as banking, healthcare, retail, and IT.

The solutions sub segment under component segment has USD 855 million revenue share in 2022

The integration of machine learning (ML) and analytics with database automation is a major trend gaining traction in the market. ML and analytics enable intelligent automation, predictive analysis, and proactive database management.

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/3308

Database Automation Market Report Coverage: