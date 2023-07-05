David Lloyd: Derbyshire signal Glamorgan skipper for 2024 on three-year deal

David Lloyd hit an unbeaten 313 – his highest first-class score – against Derbyshire in 2021

Derbyshire have signed Glamorgan captain David Lloyd ahead of the 2024 season on a three-year contract.

Top-order batter Lloyd has scored 4,854 first-class runs including six centuries, and also taken 96 wickets.

Born in Flintshire, the 31-year-old made his Glamorgan debut in 2012 and became red-ball skipper last year after Chris Cooke gave up the role.

“David’s recruitment was key to our long-term plans,” said Derbyshire head of cricket Mickey Arthur.

He continued: “David is an experienced county cricketer and one who will bring a great level of leadership and ability into our squad.

“He has scored runs consistently throughout his career and gives us a different dimension at the top of the order.”

Lloyd has also played 130 limited-overs games for Glamorgan, scoring 2,673 runs.

“I have enjoyed my time at Glamorgan and have made so many great memories, but I feel it’s time for a change and the…