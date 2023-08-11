David Maman and Divya Chander to Keynote CharmHealth Third Annual Innovation Cha… – Press Release

Final Call for Proposals to be Considered for Funding, Mentorship and Partnership Opportunities

CharmHealth, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions, today announced that Binah.ai CEO and Founder David Maman and Divya Chander, chair of neuroscience, faculty in medicine at Singularity University, will be the keynote speakers for the 2023 Innovation Challenge. Maman and Chander will address key challenges facing the healthcare industry while providing advice to startups, entrepreneurs, students and nonprofits on how they can effectively create and deploy solutions. Talks will be delivered at CharmHealth’s signature event being held Sept. 2-3 at Asilomar Conference Center in Monterey, California.

“We are delighted to welcome David and Divya as keynote speakers at this year’s Innovation Challenge,” said Pramila Srinivasan, Ph.D., CEO of CharmHealth. “I am certain that all Challenge participants will learn a great deal from their experiences, knowledge and passion for creating a healthier world. David and Divya will set the perfect tone for this incredible event.”

Maman’s Binah.ai is a leader in health and wellness check software which makes health data more accessible for better care at lower costs. Under his leadership, Binah.ai has been recognized as a top startup, winning several awards, including the health and wellness innovation award at CES. As a serial entrepreneur and startup mentor, he has guided numerous companies from inception to execution to acquisition. Maman’s management style and startup acumen led him to be named one of the “Top 40 Israeli Internet Startup Professionals” by The Marker Magazine and one of the “Top 40 under 40 – Most Promising Israeli Business Professionals” by Globes Magazine.

Dr. Divya Chander is a physician, neuroscientist and futurist who trained at Harvard, UCSF, UCSD and the Salk Institute. She is currently the chair of neuroscience and faculty in medicine at Singularity University. She is also a…