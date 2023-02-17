David Smith: Former guard at British embassy in Berlin jailed for spying for Russia



London

CNN

—



A former security guard at the British embassy in Berlin was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison at the Old Bailey in London on Friday after being caught spying for Russia.

Judge Mark Wall said 58-year-old David Ballantyne Smith had collected information from the British embassy “by stealth” between 2018 and 2021, some of which was clearly marked as “secret.” He then sold the information to Russia as part of an “ongoing” relationship.

“I am sure that you committed these crimes intending to assist Russia… Your motive in assisting them was to damage British interests,” the judge said, according to Reuters.

“You were paid by the Russians for your treachery.”

“Of the clearly secret documents, one was a sensitive report addressed to the then Prime Minister of this country, Boris Johnson, sent to him by members of his…